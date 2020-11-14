Hearst Connecticut offers voluntary buyouts while investing in key areas

A group of Hearst Connecticut Media Group employees has taken a voluntary buyout option offered by the Hearst Newspaper Division, the company announced this week.

Those who applied for the voluntary buyouts, available to select departments including HCMG newsrooms, were told if their application had been accepted this week.

The company owns and operates several daily and weekly newspapers throughout southwestern and central Connecticut, including the Wilton Bulletin, Connecticut Post, New Haven Register, Greenwich Time, Norwalk Hour, Stamford Advocate, Middletown Press and The Register-Citizen in Torrington.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Mike DeLuca, president and publisher of HCMG, noted that Hearst has prioritized the health and well-being of its employees.

The voluntary program was offered “to some employees who may either be fatigued by the effects of the ongoing pandemic or are just simply looking for a career or lifestyle change,” DeLuca told staff.

DeLuca added: “With the uncertainty of COVID and the economic impact it has had across Connecticut, and including our own business, it is prudent to look ahead and smartly look for ways to size our organization appropriately while continuing to strategically invest in our areas of growth.”

The company’s editorial division will be strategically investing in some 20 newsroom positions.