Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs' hearing in fatal crash case delayed

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas judge agreed Thursday to postpone hearing evidence in the criminal case accusing ex-Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs of driving drunk and causing a high-speed crash that killed a woman last November.
Ruggs’ defense attorney, David Chesnoff, asked for more time to examine evidence that police say shows Ruggs was driving 156 mph (251 kph) with a blood-alcohol level twice the Nevada legal limit before the fiery rear-end crash early Nov. 2 that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor in her vehicle, Prosecutors did not oppose the delay.