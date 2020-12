LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas judge postponed the initial hearing for an Arizona truck driver who struck and killed five bicyclists in southern Nevada on Dec. 10 in order for the defendant to quarantine and minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Authorities arrested Jordan Alexander Barson, 45, in Kingman, Arizona on Dec. 16 and subsequently transferred him to Clark County Detention Center, where all arriving inmates are tested and housed in “intake modules” upon arrival.