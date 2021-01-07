Hearing denied for man charged with capital murder

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A judge has denied a request for a probable cause hearing for a New Hampshire man accused of killing his wife's lover and forcing her to decapitate him.

The Jaffrey man is accused of kidnapping Jonathan Amerault, 25, of Keene, on Sept. 19, shooting him to death in a car and hiding the body at a campsite in far northern New Hampshire. He was charged in October with capital murder and with beating and threatening his wife, who has been charged with falsifying evidence. Both have pleaded not guilty.