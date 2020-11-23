Hearing delayed on Nevada GOP candidate's bid for new vote

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A court hearing was postponed Monday in Nevada on a bid by a Republican congressional candidate for a re-do of the Nov. 3 election that he lost to an incumbent Las Vegas-area Democrat.

Clark County District Court Judge Gloria Sturman agreed to let the case be reassigned after a lawyer representing former professional wrestler and GOP candidate Dan Rodimer raised questions about the judge’s involvement in a Democratic party organization called Emerge America.

Attorney Craig Mueller said the group’s aim to increase the number of Democratic women leaders in Congress made it likely that Sturman could not fairly hear Rodimer’s case.

Rodimer claims voter fraud and ballot-counting irregularities led to his loss to U.S. Rep. Susie Lee by more than 12,000 votes, or about 3% of the 417,000 votes tallied in the Clark County congressional district.

The Nevada Supreme Court is scheduled Tuesday to certify elections statewide as complete.

Another judge will take up Rodimer’s request for a re-vote, which is similar to one that Sturman rejected Friday in a separate case stemming from Republican challenger Jim Marchant’s 33,000-vote loss to U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford in the state’s most populous and Democratic-leaning county.

Mueller, who also represents Marchant, lost his effort to have that case reassigned. Sturman declined to issue an immediate order calling for a new election and set a Jan. 5 hearing in that case.