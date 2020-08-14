Healy wins GOP 26th district primary, ready to face challenges ‘head on’

WILTON — With final numbers in from six of the seven towns that make up the 26th state Senate District, Kim Healy of Wilton has declared victory as the Republican candidate running to unseat incumbent Democrat Will Haskell in November.

Healy held onto a lead she established during the primary election on Aug. 11, and with all but the absentee and provisional ballot results from Westport to be released, she defeated challenger William Duff 2,795 to 1,870.

On Friday morning, Healy said she was “super excited” with her victory.

“The reality is we face a lot of challenges in our state and it’s time we face them head on,” she said.

One recent challenge was delayed primary election results.

Many more absentee ballots than usual were turned in or mailed in, and because of delays in mail delivery due to last week’s tropical storm, Gov. Ned Lamont allowed town clerks to accept absentee ballots that were delivered by Aug. 13, as long as they were postmarked by Aug. 11.

Healy received her greatest support from Wilton, where she received 72 percent of the vote. She also performed very well in New Canaan, where 78 percent of Republicans voting cast their ballots for her.

Duff’s hometown of Bethel was his greatest source of support, where he received 74 percent of the vote.

More Information Election results - 26th Senate District Bethel: Healy, 170 — Duff, 492 New Canaan: Healy, 459 — Duff, 126 Redding: Healy, 199 — Duff, 227 Ridgefield: Healy, 706 — 452 Weston: Healy, 123 — Duff, 92 Westport: Healy, 433 — Duff, 207 Wilton: Healy, 705 — Duff, 274 Results may be viewed online at https://ctemspublic.pcctg.net/#/selectTown.

The debacle of prolonged power outages following Tropical Storm Isaias, along with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, has also exacerbated the long-term financial problems the state has faced, she said.

“People realize we pay proportionately more in taxes to the state,” she said of the residents in her district, and they are concerned those taxes will go up. “People who have lived here a long time are very frustrated. ... Where will they get the money to pay for all these expenses that are coming?”

Asked what her focus will be in campaigning, she said, “Right now that will be getting children back in school.”

After that, she said, “the economy is where my strengths are and I think that’s really needed. In the makeup of the legislature there aren’t that many people with my background and that’s going to be needed. I don’t think you hear enough about it.”

In terms of conducting her campaign from now until November, Healy said the primary, “which seemed to be another challenge, worked out to be beneficial on what works and doesn’t work.”

She did a lot of campaigning by mail, which she said was very effective.

“People are home and reading their mail,” she said. “People are also happy to answer their phones.”

She also has been going door-to-door and has not received any pushback from that.

“We always wore protection and stepped away from the door and had conversations,” she said. If people did not want to open the door, she left a flyer.