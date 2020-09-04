Healy earns Indpendent party endorsement for state Senate

WILTON — Kim Healy has been been endorsed by the Independent party of Connecticut as their candidate for state Senate in the 26th District.

The Wilton resident’s name will appear on both the Republican and Independent party ballot lines in the Nov. 3 election.

“The Independent party is independent for a reason — it understands that entrenchment occurs in typical party politics,” Healy said. “I am humbled and grateful that they recognized my intent to create practical solutions that transcend party boundaries. The Independent party is the third-largest political party in Connecticut and often nominates fiscally responsible, socially moderate candidates without regard to which party those candidates represent.”

Healy will face Democratic incumbent Will Haskell to represent the district that includes Wilton, Ridgefield and Redding, most of Westport, and parts of Bethel, New Canaan, and Weston.