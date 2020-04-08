Health officials report 1,000 coronavirus cases in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas health officials on Wednesday said the number of coronavirus cases in the state has reached 1,000.

The Health Department reported the increase in cases, which had hit at least 997 Tuesday night. Arkansas has had 18 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Arkansas has closed its public schools for the rest of the academic year, banned gatherings of more than 10 people and closed many businesses because of the outbreak. But the state has stopped short of a broader stay-at-home order that most states have imposed to combat the coronavirus.