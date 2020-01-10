Health officials in Omaha confirm 2 pediatric flu deaths

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Health officials in Omaha confirmed Friday that two children have died of complications from influenza this flu season.

The Douglas County HEalth Department said in a news release that both deaths were in people under 18. The department says it's prohibited by privacy laws from identifying the two children who died and would not give their exact ages or where they lived in Douglas County. The pediatric deaths follow the department's report earlier this week that two adult flu-related adult deaths in people over 65 years have been reported in Douglas County.

Health officials say the very young, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems are at greater risk of complications from the respiratory illness.

The most recent report from the department on Monday says Douglas County has had 3,758 lab-confirmed flu cases this flu season.

The flu season runs through April, so the department urged those who've not gotten a flu vaccine to get one.