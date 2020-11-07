Health conference to look at COVID-19 inequities

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — A health conference partnering the public health associations in New Hampshire and Vermont with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health is focusing on COVID-19 and the pandemic's effect on socioeconomic inequities.

The conference is scheduled virtually on Nov. 10, 17, and 19 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Each day will feature a keynote speaker followed by a panel discussion and two breakout sessions. The topic for Nov. 10 is “Health & Healthcare: The Health Haves and Have Nots in the Time of COVID-19" with Sandro Galea, a physician and professor at the Boston University School of Public Health.

The Nov. 17 session will focus on “COVID-19 Impacts on Jobs and the Economy” with keynote speaker Jessica Santos, director of Community Engaged Research at the Institute on Assets and Social Policy.

The Nov. 19 session will center on “Social Determinants of Health: Food and Housing Insecurity in the Wake of COVID-19: Old Problems, New Opportunities?”

The keynote speaker will be Kerri Lowery, deputy director and director for grants and research for the Network for Public Health Law, Eastern Region, based at the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law.