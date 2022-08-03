Hawaii school named for US leader muddles alumni identity JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER, Associated Press Aug. 3, 2022 Updated: Aug. 3, 2022 12:31 a.m.
1 of8 Sautia Tanoa poses for a photo while visiting his former high school in Honolulu on Friday, July 29, 2022. Tanoa is among the McKinley High School graduates who want to see the name restored to Honolulu High School out of respect for Hawaiian culture and history. Some alumni say changing the name would rattle their identity. Jennifer Sinco Kelleher Show More Show Less
HONOLULU (AP) — In Hawaii, there's a common question posed in the pidgin language of the islands: “Where you went grad?”
Knowing where someone went to high school has long been an important identity marker for Hawaii residents and helps connect people in the state's close-knit communities. It's an affiliation that goes far deeper than rooting for a certain team or cross-town rivalries.
JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER