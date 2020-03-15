Hawaii officials report 2 additional virus cases

HONOLULU (AP) — Officials in two Hawaii counties confirmed an additional case each of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases statewide to six.

Officials in Maui were informed late Saturday night that a female visitor tested positive for the virus.

The woman is in isolation and continues to be monitored by state health department workers, a release from Maui County said.

Officials on Oahu said they had been informed by state health officials that a person tested positive. Honolulu officials provided no other information.

On Saturday, authorities confirmed that an adult couple from Indiana tested positive after vacationing on Maui and Kauai for nearly two weeks. Gov. David Ige said at a news conference that the couple had had close contact with someone on the mainland before traveling to Hawaii. They exhibited symptoms of the virus and visited urgent care facilities on both islands before eventually going to a hospital in Lihue. The couple are improving, but are being kept in isolation on Kauai.

Three healthcare workers, one on Kauai and two on Maui, who treated the couple were self-isolating themselves because they were not wearing appropriate personal protective devices, Ige said.

The state's first case was confirmed in a man who had been on a cruise ship from California to Mexico that had other infected passengers. The man fell ill after flying home to Oahu from Mexico after the Grand Princess cruise that was scheduled Feb. 11-21.

The state’s second case was an elderly man who became ill while he was in Washington state. He was tested upon his return to Hawaii.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. More than 80,000 people in China have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. More than 65,000 have recovered.