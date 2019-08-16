Hawaii legislators debate jurisdiction over telescope road

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii state officials are debating jurisdiction over the road leading to a contested telescope project.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Thursday that state Sen. Kai Kahele questioned the state's legal jurisdiction over Mauna Kea Access Road during a legislative briefing Wednesday.

The dispute over the state Department of Transportation's jurisdiction could develop into a larger legal issue for the Thirty Meter Telescope and other Mauna Kea telescopes.

Officials say the transportation department built the Mauna Kea Access Road over Department of Hawaiian Home Lands property without permission about 50 years ago.

Home Lands Director William Aila says the state never executed a land transfer as part of a $600 million compensation agreement in 1995.

Kahele argues the state breached the agreement and subsequently does not have power to stop protests there.

