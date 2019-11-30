Hawaii health officials investigate unlicensed care homes

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii state health officials have investigated dozens of adult residential care homes in the state after receiving reports that the facilities were operating without licenses.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that the state Department of Health has received 114 complaints about unlicensed homes, 74 remain open.

Officials say state legislators passed a law last year authorizing the department to investigate and enter unlicensed care homes amid plans to crack down on these facilities.

State officials say they have entered and inspected 52 homes so far with plans to issue 13 notices of violation to illegal operators.

Officials say some residents of these homes have lost thousands of dollars because health insurers do not cover unlicensed facilities.

Department officials say it is likely there are not enough licensed facilities for residents.

