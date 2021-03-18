Hate crime charge added in state Capitol spitting incident

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut prosecutors have added hate crime and other charges against a white woman who spat on a Black woman during protests at the state Capitol in January, Hartford State's Attorney Sharmese Walcott announced Thursday.

Yuliya Gilshteyn, 44, of New Fairfield, was initially charged with breach of peace. The new charges include deprivation of rights under the state's hate crime law, attempted assault, reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a child. She acknowledges what she did was wrong but denies it was a hate crime, her lawyer said.

The spitting occurred during large protests outside the state Capitol on Jan. 6, the same day as the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Video shows Gilshteyn, who opposes mandatory childhood vaccinations, spitting on Keren Prescott, who was among Black Lives Matter activists. Several groups rallied for various causes that day, the first of the new legislative session.

Walcott said the charges were upgraded after investigators reviewed video and talked to witnesses. One video was taken by WTNH-TV.

“The follow-up investigation ... confirmed that what occurred in Hartford on January 6, 2021 was much more than a breach of peace,” Walcott said in a statement. “An assault launched against a person on account of their race as they are exercising their First Amendment right and freedom cannot be tolerated.”

Gilshteyn's lawyer, Ioannis Kaloidis, denied there was a hate crime.

“This was not racially motivated,” Kaloidis said in a phone interview Thursday. “This was an unfortunate incident. My client feels horrible. It was a reaction. It was a heated environment. It was wrong for her to do, but it was not based on race.”

Kaloidis declined to say why Gilshteyn spat on Prescott, saying the answer will likely be given during court proceedings.

Gilshteyn is free on a promise to appear in court. Her next court date is May 19.

Messages seeking comment were left Thursday for Prescott, who founded the local social justice group Power Up Manchester.