Hassan seeks update on postal service hiring, delays

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire says she continues to hear from frustrated constituents about delays in mail delivery, and she’s asking top officials for explanations.

An inspector general report issued at Hassan’s request in December found that delays in mail delivery stemmed largely from the inability to hire and retain staff. In a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Thursday, she asked for an update on implementing the report’s recommendations, including the number of staff hired at each postal facility in the state since it was issued.