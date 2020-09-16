Haskell wins endorsement of CT Realtors and environment league

Will Haskell has been endorsed by the Connecticut Association of Realtors. Will Haskell has been endorsed by the Connecticut Association of Realtors. Photo: Contributed Photo / Will Haskell Photo: Contributed Photo / Will Haskell Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Haskell wins endorsement of CT Realtors and environment league 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Connecticut Association of Realtors has endorsed Will Haskell for reelection, the first Democrat to earn the endorsement in the 26th state Senate district in more than a decade.

“Connecticut’s Realtors have their fingers on the pulse of our state economy — when markets are looking strong, they’re often the first ones to see it. That’s why I’m so proud to have earned their endorsement after two years of fighting for pro-growth legislation in Hartford,” Haskell said.

“The agents in our area know that attracting the next generation of homeowners means investing in faster trains and safer roads, preserving our top-tier public schools, and addressing student debt head-on — because college loans delay the average graduate’s first home purchase by seven years.”

Connecticut REALTORS® is Connecticut’s largest professional trade association. The organization, which consists of 17,000 individual members and 19 local boards/associations, promotes and advocates ownership of real estate in Connecticut.

Conservation voters

Haskell also secured an endorsement this week from the Connecticut League of Conservation Voters. As a member of the Environment Committee, Haskell supported a new state water plan and helped ban fracking waste and offshore drilling from Connecticut.

The Connecticut League of Conservation Voters is a bipartisan, statewide, nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting Connecticut’s environment by making it a priority for elected leaders. As a legislative watchdog, the league works in concert with Connecticut’s environmental advocacy groups to identify and highlight important bills impacting the air, water, wildlife, open space, and people’s health.

On the flip side, Haskell earned an “F” grade from the National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Affairs. The grade indicates that Haskell opposes the NRA’s legislative agenda of firearm deregulation.

“After Sandy Hook, federal background checks and other common-sense gun regulation should have sailed through Congress. Instead, the National Rifle Association and its army of lobbyists spent millions to make sure nothing got done,” said Haskell.

“I’ll sleep well knowing that I’m no friend of theirs in Hartford.”

Haskell is running for reelection to the state senate in the 26th district of Connecticut, which includes Ridgefield, Wilton, Redding and parts of Weston, Westport, Bethel and New Canaan.

Information: WillHaskell.com.