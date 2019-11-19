Haskell visits ASML in Wilton for ribbon cutting

State Sen. Will Haskell (D-26) joins ASML leaders in Wilton for a ribbon cutting of its new optical fabrication wing as well as new space in the facility’s 11th floor for ability-based working. State Sen. Will Haskell (D-26) joins ASML leaders in Wilton for a ribbon cutting of its new optical fabrication wing as well as new space in the facility’s 11th floor for ability-based working. Photo: Contributed Photo / Photo: Contributed Photo / Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Haskell visits ASML in Wilton for ribbon cutting 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

State Sen. Will Haskell (D-26) last week joined leaders of ASML, a leading supplier for the semiconductor industry, at a ribbon cutting of a new addition at its Wilton facility.

The company, which has its largest research and development and manufacturing site in Wilton, focuses on expert knowledge of mechatronics, alignment and sensor technology as well as optical fabrication.

Last week, it opened a new expansion of its optical fabrication wing as well as new space in the facility’s 11th floor for ability-based working.

“It was fascinating to learn about ASML’s success and celebrate its newest technological advances,” said Haskell. “ASML is a testament to manufacturing success in our state, employing more than 1,700 people right here in Wilton. As their operations continue to grow, it’s encouraging to hear they have more than 100 job openings. Now, we need to make sure Connecticut provides a talented workforce pipeline so that ASML can continue to thrive. In addition to commemorating the new expansion, I discussed with leaders how we can work together to expand advanced manufacturing training, as well as ways we can improve the day-to-day lives of ASML’s employees. ASML is committed to Connecticut, and we’re committed to ASML.”

Haskell said he discussed several pressing topics with ASML leaders during the tour, including better ways to strengthen the state’s manufacturing employment pipeline. As Senate chair of the Higher Education & Employment Advancement Committee, Haskell said he is dedicated to finding solutions in state community colleges to bolster ASML’s workforce, additionally addressing issues employees experience daily including traffic and shipping.

ASML works with chipmakers to ensure they have the latest innovations in semiconductors, producing state-of-the-art lithography systems.