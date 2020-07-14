Haskell talks school reopening with superintendents

State Sen. Will Haskell (D-26) will discuss the reopening of schools with three superintendents live on his Facebook page on Thursday, July 16, at 5 p.m.

Haskell will discuss Gov. Ned Lamont’s reopening plan with Bethel Schools Superintendent Dr. Christine Carver, New Canaan Superintendent Dr. Bryan Luizzi, and Ridgefield Superintendent Dr. Susie DaSilva. Also appearing will be state Rep. Lucy Dathan (D-142).

The discussion, Haskell said, will center around how to open schools while keeping students and the public safe.

To view the discussion, visit https://www.facebook.com/WillHaskellforCT/.