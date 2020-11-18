Haskell provides COVID test sites in 26th District

COVID-19 tests are available in several 26th District towns. COVID-19 tests are available in several 26th District towns. Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Haskell provides COVID test sites in 26th District 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Following a report of 1,702 newly discovered cases of COVID-19 on Nov 17, state Sen. Will Haskell (D-26) reached out to his constituents regarding prevention of the virus.

“With those 1,702 cases found amid 32,964 tests administered, Connecticut’s daily positive test rate was 5.16 percent,” he said.

“Despite our best efforts, COVID-19 has returned to Connecticut with a vengeance. With community spread seen in a majority of the state, it is more important than ever to focus on preventing further spread of the disease and limiting the potential harm we experience.”

Haskell urged people to wear masks, remain socially distanced and wash their hands.

“If you think you’ve been exposed, or you are feeling symptoms that may correlate to a COVID-19 infection, testing is another important way to limit spread. If you have reason to be tested, please try to remain quarantined until you receive your test result. All of us play a role in protecting our communities,” he said.

Those who need a test may find the nearest site by visiting ct.gov/coronavirus, typing in a ZIP code, and pressing “Go.”

Those who live in a densely populated area, congregate housing, or in a town experiencing an outbreak, may visit ct.gov/prioritytesting and follow the same process to find a testing site that offers no-cost testing.

For more resources on testing in Connecticut, people may visit https://portal.ct.gov/coronavirus/communityresources.

Haskell also compiled a list of testing sites in the 26th District. Many may require pre-screening or doctor’s notes before testing is made available. Information changes, so calling a test site before going is a good idea.

Westport

Hartford Healthcare Drive-Up Testing Site, 47 Long Lots Road at Saint Vincent’s Inpatient Behavioral Health Hospital

Daily from 8 a.m. to noon seven days a week

Does not require doctor’s note, but no walk-ups are allowed; patients are recommended to preregister by calling 860-972-8100

Individuals with symptoms and priority populations can receive tests.

Ridgefield

PhysicianOne Urgent Care, 10 South Street Road, Suite 101

Daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week

Requires appointments and virtual pre-screening, with no walk-ups.

Symptomatic individuals and essential workers can be tested.

No tests offered without Virtual Visit pre-screening, where providers will determine if symptoms meet criteria of testing.

Essential workers do not need symptoms but do need Virtual Visits.

Call 855-349-2828 to schedule a Virtual Visit

Rite Aid, 125 Danbury Road, Ridgefield

Requires appointments, though no order from a health care provider is required.

Individuals with symptoms and priority populations can receive tests; only individuals over the age of 18 are eligible.

First, individuals must take this online screener to see if they are eligible for a COVID-19 test. If there is an available appointment, information about testing will be provided.

Bethel

CVS, 7 Durant Avenue, Bethel

By appointment, requires pre-registration online at above link.

No walk-ups accepted, no health care provider order required.

Individuals with symptoms, health care workers and older adults are prioritized for testing; individuals without symptoms but exposure to the virus can also be tested depending on capacity.

Anyone 12 or older can be tested, though parental consent is needed for anyone under 18.

DOCS Urgent Care, 8 Stony Hill Road, Bethel

Requires appointment by filling out this form ahead of visit.

Open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., weekends 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Individuals with and without symptoms can be tested.

Online registration and consent forms necessary before test can be performed.