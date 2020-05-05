https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Haskell-leads-discussion-of-pandemic-s-effect-15246654.php
Haskell leads discussion of pandemic’s effect on college students
WILTON — Genevieve Eason, excecutive director of the Wilton Youth Council, will be a guest on state Senator Will Haskell’s Facebook Live event on Tuesday, May 5, at 6:30 p.m. The subject will be “COVID-19 — Impact on college students and children.”
They will be joined by Dr. Deborah List, visiting assistant professor of Public Health at Fairfield University.
To view the event, visit https://www.facebook.com/pg/WillHaskellforCT/.
View Comments