Haskell leads discussion of pandemic’s effect on college students

WILTON — Genevieve Eason, excecutive director of the Wilton Youth Council, will be a guest on state Senator Will Haskell’s Facebook Live event on Tuesday, May 5, at 6:30 p.m. The subject will be “COVID-19 — Impact on college students and children.”

They will be joined by Dr. Deborah List, visiting assistant professor of Public Health at Fairfield University.

To view the event, visit https://www.facebook.com/pg/WillHaskellforCT/.