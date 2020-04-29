  • State Senator Will Haskell Photo: Contributed Photo

WILTON — State Sen. Will Haskell (D-26) will talk with Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner David Lehman during a Facebook town hall tonight, April 29, at 6 p.m.

According to Haskell, they will discuss the steps Connecticut is taking to safely reopen the state’s economy and what is being done to help small businesses.

To tune in, visit Haskell’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WillHaskellforCT/.