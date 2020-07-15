Haskell campaign checks in on more than 10,000 seniors

State Senator Will Haskell and State Representative Gail Lavielle discuss legislative priorities at the Greens at Cannondale assisted-living facilty on Feb. 1, 2020 in Wilton, Conn. State Senator Will Haskell and State Representative Gail Lavielle discuss legislative priorities at the Greens at Cannondale assisted-living facilty on Feb. 1, 2020 in Wilton, Conn. Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Haskell campaign checks in on more than 10,000 seniors 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — To assist seniors during the coronavirus pandemic, the campaign team for State Senator Will Haskell (D-26) made more than 10,000 calls over the past three months to check in on them.

A team of 37 volunteer interns teamed up to call the 10,129 households in the 26th District in which at least one occupant was over 70 years-old, according to a press release issued by the Haskell campaign.

Callers had a contact rate of over 20 percent, and spoke live to 2,119 local seniors. If a respondent indicated they were having difficulty accessing groceries or prescription medication, callers put them in touch with local non-profits and human services departments to ensure continued assistance, according to the release.

“I have two grandparents who live in the district, and if it weren’t for our extended family checking in on them regularly, they would have had a difficult time picking up groceries, medicine, and other essentials,” said Haskell. “Through this phone bank, we were able to help dozens of people find continuous, stable access to daily essentials.”

Haskell is running for re-election to the state senate in the 26th district of Connecticut, which includes portions of Westport, Ridgefield, Wilton, Redding, Weston, Bethel, and New Canaan.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com