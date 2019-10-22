Haskell responds to newly released immunization data

Wilton’s state Senator Will Haskell (D-26) released the following statement in response to the State Department of Health’s release yesterday of updated data regarding immunization rates in schools across Connecticut:

“This data confirms that immunization rates across our state are declining, with some school populations experiencing rates much lower than federal guidelines suggest. The number of schools that fall below the Center for Diseases Control’s recommended immunization rate has increased by 31 percent. This is a frightening trend that threatens the health and safety of students in my district. I was shocked by the numbers I saw today, including unsettling data from some of our local schools. I hope to work with fellow lawmakers on both sides of the aisle during the next legislative session to ensure our classrooms are safe for every student.”

The data is available at portal.ct.gov/DPH/Immunizations/School-Survey/.