Haskell, Lavielle have perfect voting records

State Rep. Gail Lavielle (R-143) at League of Women Voters of Norwalk meeting in April.

State Sen. Will Haskell (D-26) and state Rep. Gail Lavielle (R-143) have each received a perfect attendance and voting record in the 2019 legislative session.

Out of a possible 444 votes, Haskell and Lavielle participated in all of them, according to information released by the Office of Legislative Management. Haskell was one of 15 senators to achieve the 100-percent record.

“I was elected to do a job and represent my district. I’m proud that our community had a say in every piece of legislation we voted upon in the Senate,” Haskell said in a statement. “Decisions are made by those who show up, and I’m grateful to have the chance to show up for my constituents.”

Lavielle posted the information on her Facebook page.

“I am proud to have earned a 100% voting record for the 2019 regular legislative session,” she said. Every vote in the legislature is important, and my constituents expect me to be present for each one. Representing you in Hartford is a great responsibility and a distinct privilege, and I thank you for placing your trust in me.”