Hartford breaks record for most days at 90 degrees or higher

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Hartford area has broken a 37-year-old record for most days in a year with temperatures at or above 90 degrees, the National Weather Service confirmed Wednesday.

The temperature on Tuesday at Bradley International Airport hit a high of 90, the 39th day of 2020 that the temperature has been at or above that mark. The previous record was 38 days set in 1983.

The Bermuda high pressure system that sits off the eastern U.S. coast during the summers has strengthened and expanded this year, causing sustained warm and dry conditions, said Tim Morrin, a meteorologist with the Weather Service in Brookhaven, New York.

There are moderate or severe drought conditions in nearly 65% of Connecticut, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. Another 22 percent of the state is seeing abnormally dry conditions.

High temperatures were expected to dip into mid-70s across much of the state on Wednesday before climbing back up to the mid-80s with thunderstorms on Thursday, according to the weather service.