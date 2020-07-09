Hartford Healthcare surpasses 100,000 coronavirus tests

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford Healthcare, one of Connecticut's largest health systems, announced Thursday it has conducted more than 100,000 COVID-19 tests, crediting the testing effort with helping to lower the state's infection rate to below 1%.

Jeffrey Flaks, president and CEO of Hartford Healthcare, said the system plans to continue offering testing at numerous sites, including through mobile units that have been dispatched to nursing homes, homeless shelters and other kinds of congregate living situations.

“Testing is absolutely vital to containment,” Flaks said during a news conference outside a Hartford nursing home. “We will commit to whatever is necessary to do testing for our community, because it’s what mattered most and what continues to what matters most."

While Connecticut currently has among the lowest infection rates in the nation, Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont stressed it's “no time to take your foot off the accelerator." He said the state plans to continue offering testing opportunities while also monitoring for possible flareups using techniques, including changes in wastewater.

Besides getting tested, Flaks urged residents to continue wearing masks, social distancing and washing their hands.

“We need to maintain this level of focus at this level of alert,” he said.