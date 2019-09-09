Harris seeks end to executions, cash bail, private prisons

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is unveiling a criminal justice plan that calls for abolishing the death penalty, ending cash bail and collecting more data on officer-involved shootings.

The U.S. senator from California condemns the death penalty as "immoral, discriminatory, ineffective, and a gross misuse of taxpayer dollars."

Harris also calls for eliminating mandatory minimum sentencing at the federal level and ending the use of private prisons as well as solitary confinement. She says a national standard should be established to allow the use of deadly force only when "necessary" and when no reasonable alternatives are available.

While Harris' campaign casts her as a change agent dedicated to improving the system from the inside, others point to the years she served the system as a district attorney and attorney general.