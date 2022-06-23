Harris discusses abortion laws with state attorneys general

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris met with attorneys general from seven Democratic-led states on Thursday and suggested they might be able to lead legal challenges of any new state abortion restrictions that grow out of an upcoming Supreme Court ruling expected to weaken the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.
Harris has increasingly become a leading White House voice on the issue since the leak last month of a draft high court opinion suggesting that justices are on the brink of overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortion nationwide. In recent weeks, she's held virtual meetings with women's rights organizations and with abortion providers from states with some of the country’s strictest restrictions — while also discussing the issue in person with faith leaders in Los Angeles.