Haddon wins special election for SC House seat

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Voters in South Carolina have filled a vacant state House seat.

The Greenville News reports Republican Patrick Haddon won a special election Tuesday to represent District 19, defeating Democrat Carrie Counton. Haddon is a business owner and former chairman of the Greenville County Republican Party.

Unofficial Greenville County poll results show Haddon garnered about 61% of the vote to Counton's 39%. About 10.5% of the electorate turned out for Tuesday's vote.

Haddon replaces William Timmons, who relinquished the seat after being elected to the U.S. House last November.

The state district covers a portion of western Greenville County.

