HRW: Democracy must step up as autocrats face turning point

GENEVA (AP) — A top rights activist feels populist autocrats could be facing a turning point as people learn that stirring words don't always translate into action, but he says democratic politicians will have to step up with “visionary leadership” to keep autocrats from getting a second chance.
Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch, wants to counter what he sees as “conventional wisdom” holding that autocrats are in the ascendancy. He commented as the New York-based advocacy group on Thursday released its annual report chronicling the human rights situations in roughly 100 countries where it works – from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe.