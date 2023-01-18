HKO-WHL-Sums-Winnipeg-Prince Albert

Ice 8, Raiders 1 First Period 1. Winnipeg, McClennon 21 (Savoie, Benson) 17:32. 2. Winnipeg, Lambos 5 (Benson, McClennon) 19:45. Penalties \u2014 Zloty Wpg (tripping) 12:38. Second Period 3. Prince Albert, Pakkala 5 (Kovacs, Christensen) 0:40. 4. Winnipeg, Benson 24 (McClennon, Savoie) 2:16. 5. Winnipeg, Latimer 11 (Pederson, Zloty) 12:33 (pp). 6. Winnipeg, Geekie 20 (McClennon, Benson) 18:49 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Benson Wpg, Goldsmith Pa (roughing) 6:08; McClennon Wpg (inter. on goaltender) 10:17; Oiring Pa (tripping) 12:18; Medernach Wpg, Martin Pa (major, major-fighting) 16:45; Christensen Pa (tripping) 16:59; Herman Pa (hooking) 17:21. Third Period 7. Winnipeg, Lambos 6 (Ostapchuk, Pederson) 0:36. 8. Winnipeg, Nash 15 (unassisted) 0:54. 9. Winnipeg, Armstrong 15 (Lambos, Prosofsky) 4:09 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Anderson Pa (roughing) 2:10; Nash Wpg (roughing) 13:24; Boucher Pa (cross checking) 13:24; Lambos Wpg, Ritchie Pa (roughing) 19:33. Shots on goal by Winnipeg 11 16 12 _ 39 Prince Albert 4 8 4 _ 16 Goal \u2014 Winnipeg: Hauser (W, ). Prince Albert: Chaika (L, ), Hildebrand (0:36 third, 10 shots, 8 saves). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Winnipeg: 3-4; Prince Albert: 0-2. Referees \u2014 Adam Forbes, Mike Langin. Linesmen \u2014 Riley Carriere, Andrew Sawatsky. Attendance \u2014 2,057 at Prince Albert.