HKO-WHL-Sums-Winnipeg-Portland
Winterhawks 4, Ice 1
First Period
1. Portland, Gervais 2 (Ludvig, Hanas) 1:51.
Penalties — Newkirk Por (roughing) 10:25.
Second Period
2. Portland, Gricius 6 (Newkirk) 0:40.
Penalties — Ludvig Por (cross checking) 6:41; Quigley Por (hooking) 11:48; Dureau Por (hooking) 16:23.
Third Period
3. Portland, Gricius 7 (Dureau, Newkirk) 1:17 (pp).
4. Winnipeg, Teply 8 (Krebs, McClennon) 15:27.
5. Portland, Newkirk 6 (Quigley) 19:55 (en).
Penalties — Orzeck Wpg (hooking) 0:41; O'Brien Por (slashing) 3:44; Hanas Por (roughing) 8:52; Krebs Wpg (holding) 9:38.
Shots on goal by
|Winnipeg
|10
|12
|12
|_
|34
|Portland
|11
|11
|6
|_
|28
Goal — Winnipeg: Makaj (L, ). Portland: Hofer (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Winnipeg: 0-6; Portland: 1-2.
Referees — Ryan Benbow, Ward Pateman. Linesmen — Ron Dietterle, Nathan Van Oosten.
Attendance — 3,102 at Portland.