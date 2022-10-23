HKO-WHL-Sums-Winnipeg-Kelowna

Ice 5, Rockets 4 First Period 1. Kelowna, Kovacevic 3 (unassisted) 2:32. 2. Winnipeg, Zloty 2 (Benson) 6:07. 3. Winnipeg, Geekie 7 (unassisted) 6:17. 4. Kelowna, Szturc 5 (Cristall, Dorey) 8:06 (pp). 5. Winnipeg, Nash 3 (Benson, Prosofsky) 15:52. Penalties \u2014 Pacheco Kel (interference) 4:36; Prosofsky Wpg (cross checking) 4:36; Oiring Wpg (interference) 7:15; McMillen Kel (tripping) 19:17. Second Period 6. Winnipeg, Shilo 1 (Bruce, Medernach) 9:33. 7. Kelowna, McMillen 3 (unassisted) 11:36. Penalties \u2014 DeSouza Kel (delay of game) 5:47; Lambos Wpg (delay of game) 14:16; Zloty Wpg (cross checking) 15:35; Lambos Wpg (checking from behind) 17:23; Wightman Kel (face off violation) 17:25. Third Period 8. Kelowna, Kydd 5 (Cristall) 19:30. 9. Winnipeg, Geekie 8 (Nash, Zloty) 19:37. Penalties \u2014 Bruce Wpg (holding opp. stick) 5:44; Graham Kel (inter. on goaltender) 8:43; Kelowna bench (bench, served by Munro) 19:37. Shots on goal by Winnipeg 8 16 8 _ 32 Kelowna 11 16 10 _ 37 Goal \u2014 Winnipeg: Hauser (W, ). Kelowna: Boyko (L, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Winnipeg: 0-5; Kelowna: 1-5. Referees \u2014 Mark Pearce, Adam Bloski. Linesmen \u2014 Zach Anderson, Tom Donaldson. Attendance \u2014 4,285 at Kelowna.