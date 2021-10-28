Skip to main content
News

HKO-WHL-Sums-Victoria-Prince George

Cougars 4, Royals 0

First Period

1. Prince George, MacAdams 2 (O'Brien, Thornton) 14:09.

Penalties — Parker Vic (tripping) 6:42; MacAdams Pg (tripping) 11:34; Spizawka Vic (hooking) 17:42.

Second Period

2. Prince George, Eastman 3 (Singer, Kmec) 11:10.

Penalties — McMaster Vic (holding) 2:23; Eastman Pg (roughing) 5:59; Heidt Pg (roughing) 13:49; Shipley Vic (interference) 16:07; MacAdams Pg (roughing) 19:41.

Third Period

3. Prince George, Eastman 4 (Samson, Dowhaniuk) 5:59 (pp).

4. Prince George, MacAdams 3 (Bowie, Kmec) 7:13.

Penalties — Wilson Vic (roughing) 4:03; Spizawka Vic (high sticking) 10:54; McMaster Vic, Brown Pg (roughing) 10:54; Reichle Pg (cross checking) 17:15; Samson Pg (cross checking) 17:33; Peach Vic, Reichle Pg (roughing) 19:33.

Shots on goal by

Victoria 5 13 13 _ 31
Prince George 10 13 19 _ 42

Goal — Victoria: Palmer (L, ). Prince George: Brennan (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Victoria: 0-6; Prince George: 1-6.

Referees — Matthew Hicketts, Bobby Jo Love. Linesmen — Tyler Garden, Blair Scott.

Attendance — 1,541 at Prince George.