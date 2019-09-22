HKO-WHL-Sums-Victoria-Everett
Silvertips 6, Royals 0
First Period
1. Everett, Wylie 1 (Kindopp, Goncalves) 15:26 (pp).
Penalties — Miller Vic (tripping) 8:40; Berezowski Evt (tripping) 10:54; Herauf Vic (charging) 14:59; Sutter Evt (delay of game) 18:21; Miller Vic, Warm Vic, Patterson Evt, Wylie Evt (roughing) 18:58; Gulka Vic (roughing) 20:00.
Second Period
2. Everett, Kindopp 2 (Goncalves, Seeley) 0:17.
3. Everett, Gurney 1 (Kindopp, Goncalves) 9:30.
Penalties — Herauf Vic, Gurney Evt (roughing) 7:02; Jones Vic (roughing) 8:40; Wylie Evt (boarding) 8:40; Butt Evt (interference) 19:28.
Third Period
4. Everett, Patterson 1 (Price, Lambert) 7:21.
5. Everett, Kindopp 3 (Goncalves, Berezowski) 9:07.
6. Everett, Wylie 2 (unassisted) 9:37.
Penalties — Warm Vic (slashing, cross checking) 10:35; Patterson Evt (roughing) 14:01; Gurney Evt (elbowing) 17:37.
Shots on goal by
|Victoria
|6
|7
|13
|_
|26
|Everett
|11
|13
|8
|_
|32
Goal — Victoria: Farkas (L, ), Gould (9:37 third, 4 shots, 4 saves). Everett: Wolf (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Victoria: 0-5; Everett: 1-5.
Referees — Jeff Ingram, Corey Koop. Linesmen — Nick Bilko, Adam Brastad.
Attendance — 4,420 at Everett.