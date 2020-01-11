https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/HKO-WHL-Sums-Vancouver-Spokane-14967055.php
Chiefs 3, Giants 1
First Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — None.
Second Period
1. Spokane, King 7 (Smith) 5:54.
2. Vancouver, Nielsen 19 (Florchuk) 8:24.
Penalties — None.
Third Period
3. Spokane, Zummack 14 (Hughes, Gross) 7:38.
4. Spokane, Finley 10 (Král, Beckman) 13:40.
Penalties — None.
Shots on goal by
|Vancouver
|7
|17
|18
|_
|42
|Spokane
|8
|9
|10
|_
|27
Goal — Vancouver: Tendeck (L, ). Spokane: Parík (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Vancouver: 0-0; Spokane: 0-0.
Referees — Ryan O'Keefe, Sean Raphael. Linesmen — Nick Albinati, Trevor Beaton.
Attendance — 4,464 at Spokane.
