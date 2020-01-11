Chiefs 3, Giants 1

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Second Period

1. Spokane, King 7 (Smith) 5:54.

2. Vancouver, Nielsen 19 (Florchuk) 8:24.

Penalties — None.

Third Period

3. Spokane, Zummack 14 (Hughes, Gross) 7:38.

4. Spokane, Finley 10 (Král, Beckman) 13:40.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Vancouver 7 17 18 _ 42
Spokane 8 9 10 _ 27

Goal — Vancouver: Tendeck (L, ). Spokane: Parík (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Vancouver: 0-0; Spokane: 0-0.

Referees — Ryan O'Keefe, Sean Raphael. Linesmen — Nick Albinati, Trevor Beaton.

Attendance — 4,464 at Spokane.