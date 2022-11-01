HKO-WHL-Sums-Vancouver-Medicine Hat

Giants 3, Tigers 2 (OT) First Period 1. Vancouver, Leslie 4 (Cull, Langkow) 14:58. Penalties \u2014 MacNeil Mh (hooking) 8:52; Bochek Van (hooking) 19:02. Second Period 2. Medicine Hat, Boehm 5 (Krebs, Bocharov) 1:36. 3. Medicine Hat, Hodass 2 (Parsons) 12:12. Penalties \u2014 None. Third Period 4. Vancouver, Ostapchuk 5 (Thorpe, Honzek) 19:55. Penalties \u2014 Leslie Van (tripping) 2:42; St. Martin Mh (holding) 8:08; Thorpe Van (interference) 15:59. Overtime No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 None. Shots on goal by Vancouver 11 8 9 1 _ 29 Medicine Hat 4 21 6 0 _ 31 Goal \u2014 Vancouver: Vikman (W, ). Medicine Hat: Langkow (29 shots, 26 saves). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Vancouver: 0-2; Medicine Hat: 0-3. Referees \u2014 Austin Weisgerber, Jackson Kozari. Linesmen \u2014 Marcus Gerow, Greg Sarauer. Attendance \u2014 1,670 at Medicine Hat.