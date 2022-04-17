Skip to main content
News

HKO-WHL-Sums-Vancouver-Kamloops

Blazers 5, Giants 2

First Period

1. Kamloops, Stankoven 45 (Englot) 15:51.

2. Kamloops, Seminoff 26 (Minten, Levis) 16:11.

Penalties — Brandwood Kam (holding) 18:32.

Second Period

3. Vancouver, Leslie 5 (Lipinski) 3:48.

4. Kamloops, Englot 14 (Bankier, Brandwood) 15:33.

Penalties — Stankoven Kam (high sticking) 1:35; Thorpe Van (holding) 11:38; Leslie Van (high sticking) 19:14.

Third Period

5. Kamloops, Schmiemann 14 (Minten, Stankoven) 0:42 (pp).

6. Vancouver, Ostapchuk 26 (Horning, Leslie) 14:44 (pp).

7. Kamloops, Bankier 21 (unassisted) 15:28.

Penalties — Camazzola Van, Englot Kam (major, major-fighting) 8:17; Lindgren Kam (slashing) 12:51; Hammell Kam (high sticking) 19:30.

Shots on goal by

Vancouver 12 13 14 _ 39
Kamloops 16 14 14 _ 44

Goal — Vancouver: Gurski (L, ). Kamloops: Garand (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Vancouver: 1-4; Kamloops: 1-2.

Referees — Josh Albinati, Ward Pateman. Linesmen — Riley Balson, Josh Long.

Attendance — 3,869 at Kamloops.