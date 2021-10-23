HKO-WHL-Sums-Vancouver-Kamloops

Blazers 7, Giants 4 First Period 1. Kamloops, Schmiemann 1 (Minten, Sydor) 12:42 (pp). 2. Kamloops, Stacha 4 (Kuefler) 13:02. 3. Kamloops, Stankoven 4 (Pillar) 13:30. Penalties - Lysell Van (interference) 4:22; Camazzola Van (roughing) 11:03. Second Period 4. Vancouver, Thorpe 2 (Lysell) 0:49. 5. Kamloops, Pillar 4 (unassisted) 5:13. 6. Kamloops, Schmiemann 2 (McCarry, Seminoff) 8:05. Penalties - Kohle Van (tripping) 1:48; Kuefler Kam (hooking) 8:10. Third Period 7. Kamloops, Minten 4 (Levis) 1:13. 8. Vancouver, Hall 4 (Mount, Camazzola) 2:55. 9. Vancouver, Camazzola 1 (Sourdif, Lysell) 3:13. 10. Vancouver, Lysell 1 (Sourdif, Leslie) 10:47. 11. Kamloops, Stankoven 5 (Pillar) 17:19 (en). Penalties - Belton Kam (holding) 12:18; Sourdif Van (interference) 12:50. Shots on goal by Vancouver 5 12 12 _ 29 Kamloops 14 9 5 _ 28 Goal - Vancouver: Gurski (L, ). Kamloops: Garand (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) - Vancouver: 0-2; Kamloops: 1-4. Referees - Steve Papp, Ward Pateman. Linesmen - Josh Long, Zach Anderson. Attendance - 2,957 at Kamloops.