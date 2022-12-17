HKO-WHL-Sums-Tri-City-Victoria

Royals 6, Americans 5 First Period 1. Tri-City, Sloan 11 (Gavin, Serraglio) 5:48. 2. Victoria, Gannon 8 (Poole, Thacker) 15:13 (pp). 3. Victoria, Misskey 2 (Patton, Trembecky) 15:57. Penalties \u2014 Fan Tc (tripping) 7:36; Luypen Tc (hooking) 14:01. Second Period 4. Victoria, Zemlak 1 (Scott) 1:34. 5. Tri-City, Freer 4 (Lemonnier, Sloan) 2:23. 6. Tri-City, Sloan 12 (Dragicevic, Luypen) 4:01. 7. Victoria, Dereniwsky 5 (Scott, Gannon) 6:29. 8. Tri-City, Luypen 1 (Belton, McMillan) 8:06. 9. Tri-City, Ernst 18 (Dragicevic, Bell) 19:53 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Hodson Vic (tripping) 18:14; McMillan Tc, Schuurman Vic (roughing) 18:22; Luypen Tc, Cristiano Vic (slashing) 18:22; Cristiano Vic (slashing) 18:35. Third Period 10. Victoria, Kipkie 4 (Patton, Gannon) 6:06 (pp). 11. Victoria, Trembecky 1 (Hodson) 10:53. Penalties \u2014 Spizawka Vic (slashing) 2:28; Bell Tc (slashing) 4:33; Poole Vic (slashing) 13:39; Dragicevic Tc (slashing) 16:12; Zemlak Vic (tripping) 19:17; Belton Tc (10-minute misconduct) 20:00. Shots on goal by Tri-City 4 13 9 _ 26 Victoria 12 7 10 _ 29 Goal \u2014 Tri-City: Avakyan (L, ). Victoria: Cristiano (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Tri-City: 1-5; Victoria: 2-4. Referees \u2014 Jake Podann, Chris Crich. Linesmen \u2014 Ryan Sirk, Nathan Van Oosten. Attendance \u2014 3,184 at Victoria.