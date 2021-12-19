HKO-WHL-Sums-Tri-City-Victoria

Americans 6, Royals 5 First Period 1. Tri-City, Mutala 9 (Moravec) 0:53. 2. Tri-City, Melnyk 4 (Bell, Ernst) 5:26. 3. Victoria, Newman 1 (unassisted) 6:00. 4. Victoria, Scott 7 (Peach, Spizawka) 8:31. 5. Victoria, Peach 12 (Laroque, Spizawka) 16:21. Penalties \u2014 Peach Vic (cross checking) 1:46; Parker Vic (cross checking) 3:26; Freer Tc (roughing) 10:27; Gannon Vic (hooking) 17:13. Second Period 6. Victoria, Gannon 9 (Peach, Laroque) 6:10 (pp). 7. Tri-City, Bell 9 (McMillan, Huo) 10:02. 8. Tri-City, Huo 7 (unassisted) 11:18. 9. Victoria, Patrician 8 (Laroque) 16:45 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Spizawka Vic (tripping) 1:21; Lajoie Tc (holding opp. stick) 5:41; Lajoie Tc (holding) 7:18; Haynes Tc (roughing) 15:57. Third Period 10. Tri-City, Mutala 10 (Dragicevic, Huo) 7:35. 11. Tri-City, Greenway 4 (Dragicevic, Bell) 10:34 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Peach Vic (double minor, high sticking) 9:07; Haynes Tc (high sticking) 18:18. Shots on goal by Tri-City 11 16 12 _ 39 Victoria 11 13 14 _ 38 Goal \u2014 Tri-City: Avakyan (W, ). Victoria: Palmer (L, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Tri-City: 1-6; Victoria: 2-5. Referees \u2014 Josh Albinati, Ward Pateman. Linesmen \u2014 Cole Cooke, Ryan White. Attendance \u2014 2,616 at Victoria.