HKO-WHL-Sums-Tri-City-Everett
Silvertips 6, Americans 0
First Period
1. Everett, Fonstad 15 (Kindopp, Goncalves) 15:29.
Penalties — Zellweger Evt (tripping) 6:39; Zazula Tc (hooking) 16:07.
Second Period
2. Everett, Lee 8 (Wright, Zellweger) 2:31.
3. Everett, Kindopp 39 (Christiansen) 4:27 (pp).
4. Everett, Christiansen 21 (Gut) 7:53.
5. Everett, Christiansen 22 (Price, Gurney) 15:33.
Penalties — Stevenson Tc (slashing) 4:06; Bell Tc (hooking) 16:49.
Third Period
6. Everett, Wylie 14 (Wright, Price) 19:55.
Penalties — Joseph Tc (roughing) 3:24; Bouchard Tc, Goncalves Evt (roughing) 5:07; Bouchard Tc (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct; interference) 5:07; Platz Tc (charging) 15:39; Joseph Tc (tripping) 16:43; McAndrews Tc (10-minute misconduct) 19:55.
Shots on goal by
|Tri-City
|5
|3
|8
|_
|16
|Everett
|20
|20
|19
|_
|59
Goal — Tri-City: Boyko (L, ), Dunsford (0:00 third, 19 shots, 18 saves). Everett: Holt (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Tri-City: 0-1; Everett: 1-7.
Referees — Stephen Campbell, Nick Panter. Linesmen — Nick Albinati, Justin Nicol.
Attendance — 4,912 at Everett.