Rebels 4, Broncos 3 (OT)

First Period

1. Red Deer, Tarzwell 30 (Gustafson) 4:52.

Penalties — None.

Second Period

2. Swift Current, Bulych 14 (Jerome, Smithies) 3:01.

3. Red Deer, King 19 (Bains) 5:45.

4. Swift Current, Alkhimov 6 (Benson) 9:59.

5. Red Deer, Tarzwell 31 (Grubbe) 19:01.

Penalties — Douglas Rd (hooking) 3:37.

Third Period

6. Swift Current, Ostir 9 (Benson, De Klerk) 15:06.

Penalties — Rowland Rd (checking to the head) 10:15.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Swift Current 6 7 3 0 _ 16
Red Deer 12 8 6 4 _ 30

Goal — Swift Current: Poulter (30 shots, 26 saves). Red Deer: Anders (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Swift Current: 0-2; Red Deer: 0-0.

Referees — Sean Raphael, Austin Weisgerber. Linesmen — Marcus Gerow, Przemek Iwaniec.

Attendance — 3,930 at Red Deer.