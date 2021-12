HKO-WHL-Sums-Swift Current-Moose Jaw

Warriors 4, Broncos 2

First Period

1. Moose Jaw, Tien 2 (Baco, Brenton) 5:47.

2. Moose Jaw, Firkus 13 (Mateychuk, Niven) 13:02.

Penalties — Davies Sc, Hvidston Sc, Jordan Mj, Niven Mj (roughing) 16:14; Wyrostok Sc (cross checking) 16:14; McGinley Sc (kneeing) 19:18.

Second Period

3. Moose Jaw, Yager 12 (Firkus, Korczak) 2:40 (pp).

4. Swift Current, Nagy 5 (Pickering, Pelletier) 7:57 (pp).

Penalties — Wyrostok Sc (major-cross checking major, misconduct) 2:26; McGinley Sc, Doust Mj (major, major-fighting) 3:02; Doust Mj (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 3:02; Moose Jaw bench (too many men, served by Korczak) 6:20; Kaddoura Mj (hooking) 18:47.

Third Period

5. Swift Current, Nagy 6 (Filmon, Ward) 0:23 (pp).

6. Moose Jaw, Korczak 8 (unassisted) 19:25 (en).

Penalties — Jordan Mj (high sticking) 1:27; Stebbings Sc (tripping) 3:01; Bettahar Sc, Weigel Sc, Brenton Mj, Tien Mj (roughing) 20:00; Davies Sc (cross checking) 20:00; Davies Sc, Baco Mj (major, major-fighting) 20:00.

Shots on goal by

Swift Current 4 16 7 _ 27 Moose Jaw 10 12 9 _ 31

Goal — Swift Current: Poulter (L, ), Dyck (3:02 second, 16 shots, 16 saves). Moose Jaw: Tetachuk (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Swift Current: 2-3; Moose Jaw: 1-4.

Referees — Derek Bandstra, Chris Crich. Linesmen — Donovan Maess, Lucas Nagel.

Attendance — 2,515 at Moose Jaw.