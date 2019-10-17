Rockets 3, Broncos 2 (OT)

First Period

1. Swift Current, King 3 (Puutio, Smithies) 7:49.

Penalties — King Sc (cross checking) 12:14; Kindree Kel (interference) 14:14; Novak Kel (slashing) 16:41; Chorney Sc (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 17:54; Chorney Sc, Liwiski Kel (major, major-fighting) 17:54.

Second Period

2. Kelowna, Foote 5 (Novak, Korczak) 8:52.

3. Kelowna, Novak 5 (Korczak, Foote) 11:56 (pp).

Penalties — Regnier Sc (tripping) 10:42; Foote Kel (tripping) 14:43.

Third Period

4. Swift Current, Wood 2 (Puutio) 5:26.

Penalties — Buchanan Sc (charging) 13:05.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Swift Current 7 10 6 1 _ 24
Kelowna 11 10 14 1 _ 36

Goal — Swift Current: Poulter (36 shots, 33 saves). Kelowna: Schwebius (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Swift Current: 0-3; Kelowna: 1-4.

Referees — Corey Koop, Sean Raphael. Linesmen — Dustin Minty, Cody Wanner.

Attendance — 4,749 at Kelowna.