Chiefs 5, Cougars 2

First Period

1. Prince George, Maser 5 (Kohner, Toman) 14:00.

Penalties — Toman Pg (interference) 10:55; Perepeluk Pg (hooking) 17:34.

Second Period

2. Spokane, Beckman 4 (Swetlikoff) 7:44.

3. Spokane, Hughes 3 (Jacobson, King) 13:18.

Penalties — Larson Spo (interference) 17:21.

Third Period

4. Prince George, Boyle 1 (Bowie, Moberg) 12:55.

5. Spokane, King 2 (Russell, Sward) 16:56 (pp).

6. Spokane, Atchison 2 (King, Král) 17:55.

7. Spokane, Smith 4 (unassisted) 19:43.

Penalties — Hughes Spo (tripping) 5:47; Kohner Pg (slashing) 15:07.

Shots on goal by

Spokane 20 8 10 _ 38
Prince George 6 7 6 _ 19

Goal — Spokane: Arnold (W, ). Prince George: Gauthier (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Spokane: 1-3; Prince George: 0-2.

Referees — Stephen Campbell, Mike Langin. Linesmen — Nick Albinati, Mason Stewart.

Attendance — 3,027 at Prince George.