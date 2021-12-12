HKO-WHL-Sums-Spokane-Portland

Winterhawks 7, Chiefs 3

First Period

1. Portland, Fromm-Delorme 4 (McCleary, Klassen) 7:17.

2. Portland, Klassen 10 (Fromm-Delorme, McCleary) 10:19.

Penalties — Swetlikoff Spo (high sticking) 1:56; Atchison Spo (hooking) 2:42; Litke Por (cross checking) 19:58.

Second Period

3. Spokane, Atchison 3 (Hughes, Sward) 1:28 (pp).

4. Portland, Hanas 7 (Fromm-Delorme) 3:23.

5. Portland, Dureau 7 (Cagnoni, Kozak) 4:02.

6. Spokane, Toporowski 9 (Hughes) 7:04 (pp).

7. Portland, Hanus 5 (Dureau, Nguyen) 15:20.

Penalties — Swetlikoff Spo, Chyzowski Por (roughing) 3:23; Portland bench (too many men, served by Nguyen) 5:11; Smythe Por (cross checking) 7:54; Swetlikoff Spo (illegal equipment) 11:25; Crampton Spo (delay of game) 17:49.

Third Period

8. Spokane, Toporowski 10 (Hughes, Sward) 6:02 (pp).

9. Portland, Kozak 11 (Hanas, Dureau) 6:50 (pp).

10. Portland, Hanus 6 (Klassen, Alscher) 11:56.

Penalties — Hanus Por (high sticking) 5:03; Weinstein Spo (interference) 6:27; Fromm-Delorme Por (tripping) 7:29; Toporowski Spo (interference) 17:30.

Shots on goal by

Spokane 5 6 10 _ 21 Portland 14 13 16 _ 43

Goal — Spokane: Panghli (L, ), Beaupit (4:02 second, 25 shots, 22 saves). Portland: Giannuzzi (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Spokane: 3-5; Portland: 1-6.

Referees — Mike Campbell, Erik Freeman. Linesmen — Nick Bilko, Toby Wolfe.

Attendance — 6,479 at Portland.