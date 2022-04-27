HKO-WHL-Sums-Seattle-Kelowna

Thunderbirds 5, Rockets 1 First Period 1. Kelowna, Poole 1 (unassisted) 18:22. Penalties \u2014 Ciona Sea (high sticking) 4:42; Schaefer Sea (cross checking) 8:57; Kydd Kel (roughing) 12:57; Schaefer Sea (roughing) 19:33. Second Period 2. Seattle, Schaefer 2 (Davidson, Korchinski) 5:07 (pp). Penalties \u2014 DeSouza Kel (boarding) 4:49; Ciona Sea (tripping) 5:31; Lee Kel (hooking) 7:17; Myatovic Sea (tripping) 10:01; Feist Kel (holding) 14:24. Third Period 3. Seattle, Korchinski 2 (Rybinski, Davidson) 5:57. 4. Seattle, Svejkovsky 4 (Roulette, Gustafson) 7:12 (pp). 5. Seattle, Korchinski 3 (Schaefer, Davidson) 7:29 (pp). 6. Seattle, Knazko 1 (Gustafson, Roulette) 13:41. Penalties \u2014 Hanzel Sea (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 4:00; Liwiski Kel (major, checking to the head) 4:00; Liwiski Kel (game misconduct) 4:04; Schaefer Sea (roughing) 18:32; Dach Kel (slashing) 18:32. Shots on goal by Seattle 10 19 17 _ 46 Kelowna 12 10 6 _ 28 Goal \u2014 Seattle: Milic (W, ). Kelowna: Kykkanen (L, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Seattle: 3-5; Kelowna: 0-5. Referees \u2014 Steve Papp, Dexter Rasmussen. Linesmen \u2014 Riley Balson, Cody Wanner. Attendance \u2014 3,677 at Kelowna.