HKO-WHL-Sums-Seattle-Everett
Thunderbirds 2, Silvertips 1
First Period
1. Everett, Seeley 2 (Fonstad, Goncalves) 1:05.
2. Seattle, Kukuca 7 (unassisted) 3:03.
Penalties — Jeri-Leon Sea (hooking) 3:44; Rempe Sea, Gurney Evt (major, major-fighting) 6:36; Gurney Evt (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 6:36; McNelly Sea (cross checking) 10:02.
Second Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Bauer Sea (hooking) 13:09; Rempe Sea (tripping) 16:00; McNelly Sea (holding) 18:56.
Third Period
3. Seattle, Roulette 5 (Williams, Rybinski) 13:58.
Penalties — Mitchell Evt (tripping) 4:03; Seeley Evt (holding) 6:21; Bruggen-Cate Sea (roughing) 20:00.
Shots on goal by
|Seattle
|9
|9
|20
|_
|38
|Everett
|13
|14
|6
|_
|33
Goal — Seattle: Ross (W, ). Everett: Wolf (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Seattle: 0-3; Everett: 0-5.
Referees — Mike Campbell, Fraser Lawrence. Linesmen — Nick Albinati, Brett Mackey.
Attendance — 7,786 at Everett.